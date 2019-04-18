Lest We Forget: "Some People" Who Fostered The Rise Of Al Qaeda Weren't Muslims

By David Stockman. Posted On Thursday, April 18th, 2019

Back in 1979, some people initiated a multi-billion-dollar covert operation to trap the Red Army in Afghanistan and bleed the Soviet Union at its soft underbelly. They put heavy weapons in the hands of Islamist warlords, dispatched Salafi clerics such as “Blind Sheikh” Omar Abdel Rahman..... channeled funding to bin Laden so he could build training camps along the Afghan-Pakistan border for the so-called freedom fighters of the mujahideen

Reagan meeting with Mujahideen, 1983. (Wikimedia Commons)

Reagan meeting with Mujahideen, 1983. (Wikimedia Commons)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://consortiumnews.com/2019/04/18/behind-the-omar-outrage-suppressed-history-of-9-11/

