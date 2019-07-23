Lights Out On RussiaGate: The Impending Swan Song Of Bobby Three-Sticks

By David Stockman. Posted On Tuesday, July 23rd, 2019

Just how dead is the RussiaGate story — and how brain-dead are the House Democratic Committee chairmen, Nadler (Judiciary Committee) and Schiff (Intelligence Committee) to haul RussiaGate’s front-man, Robert Mueller back into the spotlight where the next thing to roll over and die will be Mr. Mueller’s evanescent reputation? The entrapment operation that was the Special Counsel’s covert mission has turned out to be Mr. Mueller own personal booby-trap, prompting the question: is it possible that he’s just not very bright?

 

 

 

 

 

https://kunstler.com/clusterfuck-nation/what-goes-around/

 

