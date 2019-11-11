LO Selloff Flashes Warning Sign to Junk Bond Market

Stocks rose to records in October. One corner of the debt market had a rougher time. Some securities in the $680 billion market for collateralized loan obligations, or CLOs, lost about 5% in October, reflecting worries about rising risk in the complex investment vehicles. The declines were a rare stumble for the CLO market, which has grown by about $350 billion in the past three years, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, fueled by demand from government pensions, hedge funds and other yield-hungry investors.

