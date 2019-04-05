Lock Him Up! Former CIA Director Brennan Was The Ring-Leader Of The Attempted Anti-Trump Coup

By David Stockman. Posted On Friday, April 5th, 2019

As do those of their comrades in the Obama national security apparatus, including former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper and his partner in possible crime, former CIA Director John Brennan, who, apart from former President Barack Obama himself, may be the biggest player of them all.

Any investigation into the origins and execution of the Big Lie must focus on Mr. Brennan, whose job as the nation’s chief spook would have prohibited him, by law, from engaging in any domestic political spy games.

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-04-04/was-john-brennan-russia-lie-ringleader

 

 

 

