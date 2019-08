Economic nationalism is incompatible with durable peace. Yet economic nationalism is unavoidable where there is government interference with business. Protectionism is indispensable where there is no domestic free trade. Where there is government interference with business, free trade even in the short run would frustrate the aims sought by the various interventionist measures.

https://davidstockmanscontracorner.com/?p=336500&preview_id=336500&preview_nonce=a8b0fc6f76&preview=true