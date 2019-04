In fact, Washington recognized Guaidó more than just an opposition leader; it recognized him, without a drop of legality, as the de-jure president of the Latin American country (Just this week, Guaidó’s wife Fabiana Rosales was the guest of honor at the White House, as the media referred to her as “first lady” and “first-lady-in-waiting”).

http://theduran.com/is-washington-preparing-the-groundwork-for-a-maidan-scenario-in-venezuela/?mc_cid=5c930baa1e&mc_eid=452197f5f6