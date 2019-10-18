Making Tariffs Great Again---Trump Hits European Wine, Whiskey, Cheese And Tools

By David Stockman. Posted On Friday, October 18th, 2019

The United States imposed tariffs on a record $7.5-billion worth of European Union goods on Friday, earning a swift threat of retaliation by the EU. The tariffs, which took effect just after midnight in Washington (0401 GMT), came after talks between European officials and US trade representatives failed to win a last-minute reprieve.

Airbus, French wine and Scottish whiskies are among the high-profile targets with Europe ready to hit back against its own list of iconic or politically sensitive US products next year.

