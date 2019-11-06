Masayoshi Son Speaks For Entire Bubble-Ridden Market: " My investment Judgment Was Really Bad"!

SoftBank Group said it lost at least $4.7 billion on U.S. office-sharing company WeWork, an investment Chief Executive Masayoshi Son called an error in judgment.

SoftBank marked down the total value of WeWork’s equity to $7.8 billion, a long way from the startup’s $47 billion valuation before its attempt to go public backfired amid widespread skepticism about its profitability and management.

