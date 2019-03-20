Medicare For All---Statist Monster By Any Other Name

Medicare for all will not fix America’s healthcare woes, any more than Obamacare did. Where will that lead us? It will lead us to a full and complete takeover of healthcare by the federal government. That will be a system in which all doctors become employees of the federal government and where every American will be going to the federal government for medical care. Of course, that will also mean that everyone’s healthcare records will be in the possession of federal politicians and bureaucrats.

