Meet Clifford May: Neocon Thug Who Never Saw A War He Wanted To End

By David Stockman. Posted On Thursday, August 8th, 2019

To say that Clifford May, founder of the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies,  loves war would be an understatement. He loves almost everything about war and he thinks the US should be in a lot more of them. He thinks that the US should never go home, should never withdraw troops, should forever be searching for "bad guys" to fight, lest they come find us and fight us here. Because the rest of the world is exclusively focused on how to invade and destroy the United States.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

http://ronpaulinstitute.org/archives/neocon-watch/2019/august/08/for-cliff-may-war-pays/

 

 

 

 

 

 

