Meet Gavin Williamson: Britain's Bellicose Nincompoop Who Is Defense Secretary

By David Stockman. Posted On Sunday, March 10th, 2019

In less than a year and a half in office, Williamson has already established himself as the most farcical and inept defense chief in British history. His incredibly fast rise reveals a hollow little two-faced charmer and conman straight out of that classic 1976 study “On the Psychology of Military Incompetence” by Norman F. Dixon and Budd Schulberg’s famous novel about sociopathic little hollow influence-peddler and social climber Sammy Glick in “What Makes Sammy Run?”

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2019/03/09/what-makes-gavin-run-britain-defense-secretary-and-psychology-military-incompetence.html?mc_cid=caacd83069&mc_eid=452197f5f6

 

 

 

