Memo To Fed: Stop Chasing The Boogeyman Of Low-flation---Just Get An Accurate Inflation Ruler

By David Stockman. Posted On Sunday, July 14th, 2019

For the first time in history, the Fed is officially and vocally considering the use of monetary policy to increase inflation, or at least inflation expectations. On Friday, it was the turn of Chicago Fed President Charles Evans to drill this message into the minds of recalcitrant consumers and workers, whose fruits of their labor get eaten up by inflation:

 

 

 

https://wolfstreet.com/2019/07/13/my-advice-to-the-fed-on-low-inflation-use-different-index-tell-bls-to-be-less-aggressive-with-hedonic-quality-adjustments/

 

David Stockman's Contra Corner is the only place where mainstream delusions and cant about the Warfare State, the Bailout State, Bubble Finance and Beltway Banditry are ripped, refuted and rebuked. Subscribe now to receive David Stockman’s latest posts by email each day as well as his model portfolio, Lee Adler’s Daily Data Dive and David’s personally curated insights and analysis from leading contrarian thinkers.