Memo To Mnuchin From China's Commerce Ministry---Exactly What Talks Have Been "Resumed"?

By David Stockman. Posted On Thursday, May 16th, 2019

China’s Commerce Ministry denied knowing about U.S. plans to resume trade talks, deflecting remarks by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin that American officials are likely to travel to Beijing soon for negotiations.......Chinese Commerce Ministry spokesman Gao Feng said Thursday that “the Chinese side doesn’t have a grasp on the U.S. side’s plans to come to China for negotiations.” Mr. Gao then said the U.S.’s escalation of tariffs “severely hampered” consultations.

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.wsj.com/articles/china-says-it-doesnt-know-about-u-s-plans-for-beijing-trade-talks-11558006892?mod=article_inline&mod=hp_lead_pos2

 

 

