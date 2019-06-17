Memo To Our Cowardly Clown Car Of Keynesian Central Bankers: For Once, Do Nothing!

By David Stockman. Posted On Monday, June 17th, 2019

Sometimes, the hardest thing to do is nothing... and this week's FOMC decision will be among the hardest The Fed has faced in months - do they once again give stocks exactly what they are demanding, teaching the spoiled child once again that if they scream enough, they'll get their juicebox; or remain "patient", reminding stock speculators that risk is real, that uncertainty demands a premium, and that bonds might just be on to something.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-06-17/beyond-ridiculous-trader-warns-fed-wont-do-anyone-any-good-doing-anything

 

 

 

