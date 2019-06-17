Memo To Our Cowardly Clown Car Of Keynesian Central Bankers: For Once, Do Nothing!

Sometimes, the hardest thing to do is nothing... and this week's FOMC decision will be among the hardest The Fed has faced in months - do they once again give stocks exactly what they are demanding, teaching the spoiled child once again that if they scream enough, they'll get their juicebox; or remain "patient", reminding stock speculators that risk is real, that uncertainty demands a premium, and that bonds might just be on to something.

