The howls from the U.S. corporate media will be ridiculous. There will be infuriating bloviations from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. John Bolton’s mustache will be heartsick that opportunities to kill more decent people will be lost.

Netanyahu will likely bomb some SAA ammunition dump and declare himself the greatest military mind of the 21st century. What was that the gods making men mad?

https://tomluongo.me/2019/08/31/one-last-ceasefire-before-oblivion-for-jihadists-in-syria/