There is massive danger is a reeling bond market. If we see rising yields morph into a serious bond market meltdown, the melt-up in stocks could split and go rancid very quickly. Rising rates have massive negative implications for corporate credit and without the juice of further central bank easing – stock markets could well lose heart.

https://morningporridge.com/the-morning-porridge/f/blains-morning-porridge---nov-8th-2019---melt-up-or-down