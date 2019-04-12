Mind The Bond Pits: Global Negative Yielding Debt Back Above $10 Trillion

By David Stockman. Posted On Friday, April 12th, 2019

Behind the rally in global debt markets lurks a disaster just waiting to happen. At least, that’s what some long-time market watchers are warning...... By one measure, the amount of investment-grade bonds has doubled to $52 trillion since the financial crisis. And yields have, on average, fallen to roughly 1.8 percent, less than half the level in 2007. If they were to rise by a mere half-percentage point, investors could be looking at almost $2 trillion in losses.

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-04-12/hidden-bond-market-dangers-expose-traders-to-2-trillion-wipeout

 

