Mind The Derail: Traffic Declines Across US Railroads Signals Broad Industrial Slowdown

New data from the Association of American Railroads (AAR) reported US Class I rail traffic for the week ended July 27, of 534,498 carloads and intermodal containers, down 4.4% compared with the same week last year, reported Railway Age......The slowdown in rail traffic is the result of a broad-based industrial downturn that is hitting American manufacturers, originating from Asia and Europe as a global synchronized structural decline. Trade disputes between the US and China have accelerated the downturn on almost every continent, sending world trade volumes lower.

