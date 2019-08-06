Mind The Derail: Traffic Declines Across US Railroads Signals Broad Industrial Slowdown

By David Stockman. Posted On Tuesday, August 6th, 2019

New data from the Association of American Railroads (AAR) reported US Class I rail traffic for the week ended July 27, of 534,498 carloads and intermodal containers, down 4.4% compared with the same week last year, reported Railway Age......The slowdown in rail traffic is the result of a broad-based industrial downturn that is hitting American manufacturers, originating from Asia and Europe as a global synchronized structural decline. Trade disputes between the US and China have accelerated the downturn on almost every continent, sending world trade volumes lower.

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-08-03/derail-traffic-declines-across-us-railroads-signals-broad-industrial-slowdown

 

