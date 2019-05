The chart above exposes the basic realities of math, loss, and time. What becomes much more apparent is that bear markets tend to destroy most or all of the previous advance and has done so repeatedly throughout history. The following chart the real, inflation-adjusted, total return of the S&P 500 index.

https://davidstockmanscontracorner.com/?p=316655&preview_id=316655&preview_nonce=79ae9b12e2&preview=true