The immediate reaction, which we pointed out back in May, is that some of the key interbank lending rates - those which banks rely on to obtain critical short-term funds - have moved sharply higher in recent weeks, with the 1 month repo soaring, and almost doubling over the past month.

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-06-19/meanwhile-china-echoes-lehman-interbank-market-freezes