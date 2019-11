But it was China's shadow banking that was the main culprit for today's steep total credit drop, which tumbled by 234 billion in October, the second biggest one month drop of the year, and the 7th drop in a row as well 18th of the past 20! Specifically, entrusted loans fell by 66.7 billion yuan, trust loans declined 62.4 billion yuan and undiscounted bankers acceptances fell 105.3 billion yuan.

https://www.zerohedge.com/economics/chinas-credit-creation-unexpectedly-collapses-worst-possible-time