Dragged into the downdraft of this year’s 19% drop in drilling are orders for everything from giant earth movers that build well-site roads to chemicals used to kill bacteria during hydraulic fracturing. Rig counts are down, hotel proceeds are declining, home sales are slowing and fewer jobs are available than just last year.

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-10-04/signs-of-shale-patch-slowdown-found-even-on-the-west-texas-wind