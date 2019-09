CNBC had an article out last night that cited nothing but bullish analysts. Heck I even see bears out there that are calling for new highs and a breakout. Why? Because stocks rally for 2 days and then camped for 3 days doing nothing? Please. The data denial is impressive, and as you know I got some of that in my CNBC interview yesterday. Here’s some data that shows below 2% GDP growth in Q3 and Q4 and then I’m told things are booming. Really? Please.

https://northmantrader.com/2019/09/10/deception-4/