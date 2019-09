The payments are non-cumulative, meaning if Jinzhou starts making payments again, it doesn’t have to pay the missed amount, which totals about $82 million. These bonds usually pay an annual coupon of 5.5%. Similar securities issued by peers such as Bank of Chongqing and Huishang Bank Corp. declined slightly in price, and were marked about one cent lower, said a credit trader in Hong Kong.

https://www.wsj.com/articles/ailing-chinese-bank-stops-paying-coupons-on-coco-bonds-11567424965