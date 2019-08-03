Modern Monetary Theory---Trumpite/GOP Style

By David Stockman. Posted On Saturday, August 3rd, 2019

Modern monetary theory is not so theoretical anymore. In all but name, it’s the description of Republican fiscal policy in this living moment. “Federal Borrowing Soars as Deficit Fear Fades,” said the headline on page one of Tuesday’s Wall Street Journal. For the second year in a row, the Trump administration is spending $1 trillion more than the government expects to extract from the taxpayers.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.theburningplatform.com/2019/08/03/jim-grant-the-trouble-with-modern-monetary-theory/#more-201822

David Stockman's Contra Corner is the only place where mainstream delusions and cant about the Warfare State, the Bailout State, Bubble Finance and Beltway Banditry are ripped, refuted and rebuked. Subscribe now to receive David Stockman’s latest posts by email each day as well as his model portfolio, Lee Adler’s Daily Data Dive and David’s personally curated insights and analysis from leading contrarian thinkers.