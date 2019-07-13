Moneyless Monetary Policy---Why The Fed Is Desperate And Lost

Like a shark smelling blood in the water, I don’t care that the blood is in the water from leaking out of what will be a dead horse, if it isn’t deceased already. I pretty much intend to beat on it one way or another. The issue isn’t just fed funds, it’s why anyone cares about that market at all in 2019.

The answer, as even FRBNY admits this week (the dead horse), is how the monetary world is much more complex than you’ve ever been told. It’s not just a matter for correcting textbooks.

