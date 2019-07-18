More Synchronized Global Cooling: Japan's Exports Down 6.7% In June, Seventh Straight Month Lower

By David Stockman. Posted On Thursday, July 18th, 2019

Japanese exports fell for a seventh straight month in June as a slowdown in global growth and uncertainty over trade continued to buffet the world’s third-largest economy. The value of shipments abroad dropped 6.7% in June from a year earlier, according to the finance ministry, with falling exports of semiconductor components and auto parts among the biggest drags.

Ongoing Struggle

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

