More Synchronized Global Cooling: Japan's Exports Down 6.7% In June, Seventh Straight Month Lower

Japanese exports fell for a seventh straight month in June as a slowdown in global growth and uncertainty over trade continued to buffet the world’s third-largest economy. The value of shipments abroad dropped 6.7% in June from a year earlier, according to the finance ministry, with falling exports of semiconductor components and auto parts among the biggest drags.
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-07-17/japan-exports-fall-a-seventh-straight-month-amid-global-slowdown?cmpid=BBD071819_TRADE&utm_medium=email&utm_source=newsletter&utm_term=190718&utm_campaign=trade