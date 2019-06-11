Morgan Stanley: Why A Fed Rate Cut Will Not Halt The Coming Recession

By David Stockman. Posted On Tuesday, June 11th, 2019

Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson, already the most bearish of Wall Street's sellside research analysts, turned his bearishness up a notch today, when he slashed his EPS forecast for next year as a result of Morgan Stanley's economists changing their forecasts for global growth to a stagnation through year end rather than a continued recovery as a result of "sustained escalation and incremental tariffs further slowing growth projections to the point of recession", and now sees not only a further decline in earnings in 2019 but also unchanged earnings in 2020, downward revised from a prior forecast of a +5% increase in EPS, as corporate profit hit their plateau for this cycle, and obviously once the recession hits, it's only downhill from there.

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-06-10/morgan-stanley-fed-cut-will-not-halt-coming-recession

