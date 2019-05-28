MSM Finally Waking Up: Indictment Of Assange Is A Direct Attack On Freedom Of The Press

Rather than criminal activity, the indictment actually describes routine journalistic work, such as encouraging sources to turn over sensitive information and hiding a source’s identity. Since the Trump administration has crossed the red line criminalizing what establishment journalists do all the time, establishment journalists have come full-square against the indictment and behind Assange. Leading liberal outlets, who until Wednesday openly despised Assange, began on Thursday to make 180 degree turns in their editorials, commentaries and news reports.

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-05-27/tide-public-opinion-turning-assanges-favor