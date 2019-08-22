MSM Recession Talk---This Time It's Not Fake News

This is partially true; Trump is meant to act as scapegoat, but this is not the big picture. The fact is, the pattern the media is following today matches almost exactly with the pattern they followed leading up to the credit crash of 2008. Make no mistake, a financial crash is indeed happening RIGHT NOW, just as it did after media warnings in 2007/2008, and the reasons why the MSM is admitting to it today are calculated.

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-08-21/real-reasons-why-media-suddenly-admitting-recession-threat