The case is closed. Neither was there a Trump campaign ‘collusion’ with anything Russia nor was there obstruction by the Trump administration. Unfortunately Russiagaters will not give up on their conspiracy theories anytime soon. They should. Trump’s policies are bad. It is high time to get back to real politics and fight him were its is worth to do so.

https://www.lewrockwell.com/2019/04/no_author/first-thoughts-on-the-mueller-report-release/