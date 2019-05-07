Mueller Spills The Beans---The Russian Collusion Story Was Fabricated By US Intelligence And Law Enforcement Agencies

By David Stockman. Posted On Tuesday, May 7th, 2019

The preponderance of evidence makes this very simple–there was a broad, coordinated effort by the Obama Administration, with the help of foreign governments, to target Donald Trump and paint him as a stooge of Russia. The Mueller Report provides irrefutable evidence that the so-called Russian collusion case against Donald Trump was a deliberate fabrication by intelligence and law enforcement organizations in the United States and the United Kingdom and organizations aligned with the Clinton Campaign.

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://consortiumnews.com/2019/05/07/how-us-and-foreign-intelligence-agencies-interfered-in-a-us-election/

 

 

 

 

