Mueller Time Is Over---Except For Dem Sniveling About Obstruction Which Didn't Happen

By David Stockman. Posted On Thursday, April 25th, 2019

Mueller’s inclusion of information on obstruction of justice that portrays unbecoming conduct by the president that nonetheless doesn’t rise to the level of indictable crime allows Democrats to decide where to take this next. Mueller has not tossed the ball to a Democratic Congress to play out its check and balance role so much as handed dirt to Democratic politicians to use as they see fit. It’s an odd end for the righteous Robert Mueller, twisting the tools of justice and state to slander.

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.theamericanconservative.com/articles/mueller-time-is-finally-over/

 

 

