Mueller's Report Exposes The Empire Of BS

By David Stockman. Posted On Friday, April 19th, 2019

After two years of gaslighting the public while it blew smoke up America’s ass, the Jacobin news media enjoyed its final feeding frenzy with the release of the 400-page Mueller report. They expected 1000 pounds of raw filet mignon, but it turned out to be tofu fried in olestra. The ensuing fugue of hyperventilating hysteria was also duly expected and William Barr stoically endured their hebephrenic peevings at the release ceremony — a press conference which itself offended the media.

 

 

 

 

 

https://russia-insider.com/en/muellers-report-exposes-empire-bullshit/ri26825?ct=t(Russia_Insider_Daily_Headlines11_21_2014)&mc_cid=f350b2d6e0&mc_eid=4e91cdacc6

David Stockman's Contra Corner is the only place where mainstream delusions and cant about the Warfare State, the Bailout State, Bubble Finance and Beltway Banditry are ripped, refuted and rebuked. Subscribe now to receive David Stockman’s latest posts by email each day as well as his model portfolio, Lee Adler’s Daily Data Dive and David’s personally curated insights and analysis from leading contrarian thinkers.