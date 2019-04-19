Mueller's Report Exposes The Empire Of BS

After two years of gaslighting the public while it blew smoke up America’s ass, the Jacobin news media enjoyed its final feeding frenzy with the release of the 400-page Mueller report. They expected 1000 pounds of raw filet mignon, but it turned out to be tofu fried in olestra. The ensuing fugue of hyperventilating hysteria was also duly expected and William Barr stoically endured their hebephrenic peevings at the release ceremony — a press conference which itself offended the media.

https://russia-insider.com/en/muellers-report-exposes-empire-bullshit/ri26825?ct=t(Russia_Insider_Daily_Headlines11_21_2014)&mc_cid=f350b2d6e0&mc_eid=4e91cdacc6