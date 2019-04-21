Mueller's Same Old, Same Old BS: DNC Emails Were Not Hacked, They Were Leaked

Bill Binney, former National Security Agency technical director for world geopolitical and military analysis and co-founder of NSA’s Signals Intelligence Automation Research Center, conducted forensic examinations of the files posted by the Guccifer 2.0 persona as well as WikiLeaks. He was the principal author of multiple memos that significantly undermined key allegations. But no one from Mueller’s team ever contacted Binney or Ed Loomis, who also is a former technical director at NSA, to interview them about their findings.

https://shadowproof.com/2019/04/19/on-wikileaks-email-releases-mueller-team-ignored-findings-of-former-us-intelligence-officials/