Mutual Trade War Fatalities: US Exports To China Down 22% in August, China Exports To US Down16%

China's exports to America tanked 16% to $44.4 billion in August — a sharp acceleration from their 6.5% drop in July, Reuters said — as Donald Trump's tariffs sapped demand for Chinese goods in their biggest foreign market.

However, Chinese imports of US goods dropped by about 22% to $10.3 billion, official customs data showed. The steep drop suggests US exporters are also suffering from the trade war between the world's two largest economies.

https://markets.businessinsider.com/news/stocks/us-china-trade-war-exports-us-drop-tariffs-hit-demand-2019-9-1028507083