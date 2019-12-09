Mystery Profits Meat: Is It Possible That S&P 500 Companies Make Money And No One Else Does?

By David Stockman. Posted On Monday, December 9th, 2019

The key takeaway here is that over the past 4 years S&P 500 companies after-tax profits increased 50%, while the earnings of everyone else recorded a decline of roughly 30%.   How can that possibly be an accurate picture of the earnings of all the companies operating in the US? According to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), there are more than 6 million firms operating in the US. Since the start of 2015 US firms have added nearly 12 million workers to their payrolls - of which over 80% of the new jobs occurred at non-S&P 500 companies. It’s just not plausible that firms would be adding working and continue to lose money at the same time.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/profit-inequality-it-possible-sp-500-companies-make-money-and-no-one-else-does

David Stockman's Contra Corner is the only place where mainstream delusions and cant about the Warfare State, the Bailout State, Bubble Finance and Beltway Banditry are ripped, refuted and rebuked. Subscribe now to receive David Stockman’s latest posts by email each day as well as his model portfolio, Lee Adler’s Daily Data Dive and David’s personally curated insights and analysis from leading contrarian thinkers.