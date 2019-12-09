Mystery Profits Meat: Is It Possible That S&P 500 Companies Make Money And No One Else Does?

The key takeaway here is that over the past 4 years S&P 500 companies after-tax profits increased 50%, while the earnings of everyone else recorded a decline of roughly 30%. How can that possibly be an accurate picture of the earnings of all the companies operating in the US? According to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), there are more than 6 million firms operating in the US. Since the start of 2015 US firms have added nearly 12 million workers to their payrolls - of which over 80% of the new jobs occurred at non-S&P 500 companies. It’s just not plausible that firms would be adding working and continue to lose money at the same time.

https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/profit-inequality-it-possible-sp-500-companies-make-money-and-no-one-else-does