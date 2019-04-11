NATO--Imperial Washington's Cover Story For Global Interventionism

The mythical NATO is an organization that keeps the peace in the world, but, in reality, it has always been an aggressive military force to protect western capitalism and provide cover for illegal interventions. When the US is unable to get the United Nations Security Council to approve military action, NATO provides a multi-national approach to wars as occurred in Serbia and Afghanistan among others. When Congress will not grant authority for US military action, as in Syria, NATO participation becomes the legal cover for massive military attacks by the United States.

https://original.antiwar.com/Margaret_Flowers/2019/04/10/no-to-nato-time-to-end-aggressive-militarism/