NATO's Real Purpose: Welfare For The Military-Industrial Complex

By David Stockman. Posted On Monday, December 16th, 2019

But more than this, what Macron is proposing is the re-positioning of Europe. Europe, he suggests, must have its own ‘clout’; its own separate global leverage – and this means European military clout. NATO essentially is ‘welfare’ for the US Military Industrial Complex, in his view. Why not spend that 2% of EU GDP with European manufacturers (especially French ones), he muses, and have some military clout of Europe’s own.

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2019/12/16/post-war-consensus-is-over-either-we-reinvent-bretton-woods-or-it-risks-losing-relevance/

