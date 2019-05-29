Negative Interest Rates: An Idea So Stupid Only Central Bankers Could Dream It Up

By David Stockman. Posted On Wednesday, May 29th, 2019

Basically the lending incentive central bankers feel the need to create – negative interest rates – loudly explains to anyone with a pulse why the negative rate initiative will have nothing to do with economic growth. If banks need a push to cease being paid a prosaic central bank rate of return, it’s a certain sign that they’re not taking much risk with the funds they are lending out. It’s a sign that they’re likely lending to blue chip borrowers for whom capital is already plentiful, and for whom borrowing would be pretty easy with or without “negative rates.” In short, the known that would have access to liquidity would and will still have access to liquidity.

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.realclearmarkets.com/articles/2019/05/28/only_central_bankers_could_dream_up_negative_interest_rates.html?utm_source=rcp-today&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=mailchimp-newsletter&utm_source=RC+Markets+Today&utm_campaign=e79fb2d203-RSS_EMAIL_CAMPAIGN&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_1f71a1eaa2-e79fb2d203-85331357

David Stockman's Contra Corner is the only place where mainstream delusions and cant about the Warfare State, the Bailout State, Bubble Finance and Beltway Banditry are ripped, refuted and rebuked. Subscribe now to receive David Stockman’s latest posts by email each day as well as his model portfolio, Lee Adler’s Daily Data Dive and David’s personally curated insights and analysis from leading contrarian thinkers.