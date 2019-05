Alphabet has announced that it will cut off Huawei Mobile's access to most of its Android operating system offerings, which could hurt sales of Huawei phones outside China. Intel, Qualcomm, Xilinx and Broadcom have all said they will stop selling chips to Huawei because of Trump's executive order, according to Bloomberg.

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-05-20/google-intel-others-cut-ties-huawei-trade-war-heats