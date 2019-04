The neocons firmly in control of US foreign policy under Donald Trump are ready to make the next move as they wend their way toward all-out war with Iran. There will be no waivers for the importation of Iranian oil. Trump took to Twitter to make yet another one of his notorious and worthless promises.

