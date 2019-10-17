Neocons Routed In Syria: No Crisis, No Massacre, No ISIS---Just A Reunited Country And Masterstroke Of Russian Diplomacy

Trump will state that he has little interest in countries 7,000 miles from the homeland; and Erdogan (with some reluctance) will affirm that the border between Turkey and Syria, when held by the Syrian Arab Army, guarantees security against the Kurds........The world will then have witnessed one of the greatest diplomatic masterpieces ever conceived, responsible for bringing closer the end of the seven-year-long Syrian conflict.

https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2019/10/16/the-russian-masterpiece-in-syria-everyone-wins/