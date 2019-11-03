New ECB Head Takes A Dump On Savers---Urges More Fiscal Profligacy

By David Stockman. Posted On Sunday, November 3rd, 2019

"Those that have the room for manoeuvre, those that have a budget surplus, that’s to say Germany, the Netherlands, why not use that budget surplus and invest in infrastructure? Why not invest in education? Why not invest in innovation, to allow for a better rebalancing?" asked Lagarde, blaming Germany and the Netherlands for living within their means, and demanding they should no longer do so, just because most other Europeans decided to pull a page out of the American playbook, and live exorbitantly outside of their means.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/economics/lagarde-we-should-be-happier-have-job-have-savings

