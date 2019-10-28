New York Times Confirms: It’s Trump Versus the Deep State

But they do portray the current impeachment drama as the likely denouement of a struggle between the outsider Trump and the insider administrative forces of government. In so doing, they implicitly give support to those who have argued that American foreign policy has become the almost exclusive domain of unelected bureaucrats impervious to the views of elected officials—even presidents—who may harbor outlooks different from their own.

https://www.theamericanconservative.com/articles/new-york-times-confirms-its-trump-versus-the-deep-state/