The US Census Bureau released new poverty data this month, and California once again has the nation's highest poverty rate, according to the "Supplemental Poverty Measure."

According to the SPM, California's poverty rate in 2018 was 18.1 percent, followed by Louisiana with 16.5 percent, and Florida, with 16.2 percent.

