Mike Pence told the crowd at CPAC (Conservative Political Action Conference) that “we will never be a socialist country.”

What was that? A prediction? Or just political BS? Already, America’s medical system – 17% of the economy – is largely socialized. So is the education system – another 7.3%. And its national pension system… Social Security… is run by the feds and takes up about 5% of GDP.

https://bonnerandpartners.com/how-the-feds-socialized-american-capitalism/