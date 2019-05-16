Next Trump Fed Nominee Favors Sound Money.....And Plenty Of It!

She holds a doctorate in business administration from the University of Utah and has spent most of her career in the world of free-market policy think tanks, including stints at the Hoover Institute and the Atlas Network. She also writes refreshingly and articulately in favor of the gold standard, or some version of it.

The bad news is that she leans heavily toward supply-side economics, which is deeply flawed on monetary policy. Like most supply-siders, the position she advocates may be summed up in the motto, “I favor sound money—and plenty of it.” This contradictory position was clearly evident in her recent Wall Street Journal op-ed, The Case for Monetary Regime Change .

https://davidstockmanscontracorner.com/?p=316672&preview_id=316672&preview_nonce=e69d322471&preview=true