No, Donald, It’s Not The Greatest Economy Ever And You Most Definitely Did Not Win WW III
Just like that! The Iranians did a 22-missile fire drill announced in advance so as not to cause injuries, the Donald quickly declared the “all clear” and in a virtual heartbeat the robo-traders were off to the races. Needless to say, it is not often that on the purported eve of WW III, you get […]
