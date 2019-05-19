No Doubt About It! Powell Is A Blithering Idiot Who Actual Said Too-Low Inflation Is "One Of The Major Challenges Of Our Times"

By David Stockman. Posted On Sunday, May 19th, 2019

Almost 40 years after Paul Volcker brought the U.S. economy to its knees to bring inflation down, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and his colleagues are on a mission to stoke price pressures and avoid a Japan-like deflationary trap.Declaring that too-low inflation was “one of the major challenges of our time,’’ Powell left open the possibility on Wednesday that the Fed’s next interest-rate move might be a cut after four increases last year.

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-03-21/powell-aims-to-avoid-japan-deflation-trap-with-dovish-fed-tilt

